Udacity's co-founder wore a dog on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt

Udacity co-founder Sebastian Thrun knows how to make an impression.

At TechCrunch Disrupt, a conference that often draws some of the biggest names in tech, Thrun apparently wore a dog onstage with him during a presentation.

The moment was captured by editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino, who had some fun with Thrun, testing out one feature of the new iPhone 8 camera in the quirky photo below.

The photo highlights Apple's "portrait mode," which creates the depth-of-field effect in the photo, as well as image stabilization, and more precise aperture and color capturing. While neither iPhone 8 handset is Apple's flagship models (that's the iPhone X), they still boast powerful cameras in their own right.

The dog, Charlie, only stayed on stage for about a minute — Charlie gets too active when he hears about drones and flying cars, according to Thrun's interview. Thrun is known for his icebreakers in TechCrunch Disrupt interviews — in the past, he's given his interviewer a birthday cake and has worn Google Glass on stage.

In addition to serving as president of online education start-up Udacity, Thrun is also the founder of Google X (now just called X), the arm of Google that created Google Glass and Waymo. He is also helping Alphabet CEO Larry Page build flying cars through Kitty Hawk and teaches at Stanford.