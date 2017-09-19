Massachusetts says Equifax hack exposed more than half the state to risk of fraud

Equifax left sensitive consumer information exposed to hackers by relying on a computer code it should have known was vulnerable to attack and without having safeguards to protect the data, the state of Massachusetts said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

It's the first lawsuit filed by a state against the credit reporting agency for the massive hacking that was revealed earlier this month.

The state's attorney general said still-unidentified third parties entered Equifax's system through a section of its website where consumers could dispute information on their credit reports. The hackers were in the system from mid-May through July without Equifax detecting them, the lawsuit said.

What's more, Equifax didn't upgrade security for its website even though such fixes were available as early as March, and it didn't put in safeguards like encryption that would have protected the data, the state said.

"We allege that Equifax knew about the vulnerabilities in its system for months, but utterly failed to keep the personal information of nearly three million Massachusetts residents safe from hackers," state Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment about the lawsuit, which was filed in Suffolk County Superior Court.

In the lawsuit, Massachusetts says Equifax's failure to secure consumer information means it has exposed more than half the state's adult population to the risk of identity theft, tax return scams, financial fraud, health identity fraud and other harm.