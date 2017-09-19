Mexico stocks are falling right now because of an earthquake that just hit the country

Mexican stocks fell Tuesday following reports of a strong earthquake that shook buildings in Mexico City.

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped exchange-traded fund (EWW) traded 0.6 percent lower, hitting session lows.

Shares of Prologis Property Mexico, a real estate investment trust, were the worst performers in the EWW, trading 3.8 percent lower. Telesites and TV Azteca, two telecom companies, also took a hit, trading 3.4 percent and 1.9 percent lower, respectively.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Mexico. This earthquake comes less than two weeks after Mexico suffered a massive 8.2 magnitude quake. At least 32 people were killed following the Sept. 8 earthquake.

The Mexican peso also fell against the dollar following the news. It traded at 17.77, down 0.1 percent, versus the U.S. currency.

Mexico's Bolsa stock exchange also halted trading after the quake, according to its official Twitter account. The EWW ETF, which trades in the U.S., continued to trade.

The tweet reads: "Due to the earthquake, #LaBolsa has suspended the trading session for the safety of the personnel."