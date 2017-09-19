Two big-name retailers on the comeback trail just got a boost from Wall Street

Shares of two big-name retailers on the comeback trail just got upgraded by Wall Street analysts.

Oppenheimer research raised its rating on Michael Kors to outperform. The firm also hiked its price target on the stock to $55, which is 23 percent higher than Monday's $44.65 closing price.

Credit Suisse upgraded upgrade Gap Inc. to neutral from underperform. Its new price target on the stock is $30, just 7 percent higher than Monday's $27.90 closing price.

Both stocks have seen some life in the last three months. Kors shares are up 30 percent since June, while Gap shares have jumped 23 percent. By comparison, the S&P Retail Index is up just 2 percent in the last three months.