Nine years on from the financial crisis, banks are still working to rebuild trust

Recently a notification from Facebook reminded me that I landed in London almost nine years ago to study journalism. Almost simultaneously the world went through the pain of the global financial crisis.

In September 2008, as I made my way to a meeting in Canary Wharf, I saw hoards of people walking out of the then Lehman Brothers office, now the European headquarters of JPMorgan, with boxes in their hands. I remember being very intrigued as to why so many people were moving at once. Little did I know that this was the start of a new era – one that was going to haunt the global economy for years to come.

This was when the financial services industry lost the trust and credibility with customers that it had built over a period of time. A number of investors, including small-time pension holders and retail investors, were faced with perplexing questions when they lost their savings in these crisis-stricken investment banks, which were later bailed out by the government using taxpayers' money.