Qatar's economy is 'heaven' despite blockade: Economy minister

Qatar's economy has been blockaded by a number of major Arab nations since June 5, though according to the state's Economy and Trade minister, it is faring "better than ever."

Ahmed Bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar's economic minister, told CNBC Monday that the embargo imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, was instead an "opportunity" which led to the opening of new trade routes with Turkey, Kuwait and Oman, among others.

Al-Thani's assertions come despite a Moody's report last week which said that Qatar had burned through roughly $38.5 billion to soften the blow of the embargo in its first two months. This is equivalent to 23 percent of Qatar's gross domestic product.

Al-Thani explained that Qatar activated an alternative plan to cope with the blockade of its land border "in the first few hours" meaning that "consumers … never felt anything in terms of supplying goods."

While Qatar is one of the world's largest gas exporters, Al-Thani asserted that the state has "Never missed a ship because of a blockade and all our exports are on schedule."