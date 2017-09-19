Amid devastating hurricanes, North Korean missile launches and political upheaval in Washington, equities in the U.S. simply keep jitterbugging their way toward fresh peaks. For 8½ years now, every dip has been followed by a push past the previous high.

Yet at some point, even as investors continue reaping the benefits of a market climb that's been fattening wallets and retirement accounts along the way, the party will come to an end. And if you haven't yet given thought to how a long-lasting stock slump could impact your nest egg, now's the time.

"The obvious is that the market will correct," said Greg Hammer, president of Hammer Financial Group in Schererville, Indiana. "It's just a matter of when and by how much."