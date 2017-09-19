Where Deutsche Bank thinks the next financial crises could happen

Central banks unwinding quantitative easing, potential crises in China and Italy, elevated global trade imbalances and a backdrop of populism: Just some of the potential sources of the next financial crisis, according to the latest research from Deutsche Bank.

In a report looking for the potential source of the next financial shock, Deutsche Bank strategists Jim Reid, Nick Burns, Sukanto Chanda and Craig Nicol warned that there are "a number of areas of the global financial system that look at extreme levels."

"This includes valuations in many asset classes, the incredibly unique size of central bank balance sheets, debt levels, multi-century all-time lows in interest rates and even the level of potentially game changing populist political support around the globe. If there is a crisis relatively soon (within the next 2-3 years), it would be hard to look at these variables and say that there was no way of spotting them."

Although the strategists note that their list of potential sources for the next financial shock is "far from a prediction that they will occur," their list is designed to show where some of the stresses are in the financial system and ones that could create global financial and economic problems.

Here's what Deutsche Bank is worried about: