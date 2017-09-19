Your first trade for Tuesday, September 19

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the early hours of the trading day.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Bank of America.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Gilead.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Intel.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Advanced Micro Devices.

Trader disclosure: On September 18, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls BAC, BHP, CHK, CRM, EOG, FCX, GDX, HIMX, INTC, JBLU, LOW, LULU, MSFT, MU, NRG, ORCL, PG, SFM, SGMS, SUM, TER, TMUS, UNP, UUP, VALE, XLF. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, BMS, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, GIS, GM, IBM, KO, LEN, LVS, MRK, MSFT, MU, PEP, PFE, RHT, SCSS, TXT, UAL, UPS, VIAB, WDC, WFC, WFT. Pete owns TLT puts. Sold AMAT, AVGO, CPN, CTL, FB, MDLZ, NEM, NVDA, RIO, SCSS, SNAP calls. Bought CRM, GDX, EOG, FCX, LOW, MU, OA, TMUS, UUP calls. Sold AAP, BBY, CHRW, GILD, WYNN. Bought CSX, UPS. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim Seymour is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and Ethereum, C, DAL, short EFX, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GM, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC short calls, C, C calls, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, VRX, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Karen bought URI. Dan Nathan is long AMD, DIS, INTC, IPOA, M, NKE, T. Dan sold XLF. Dan bought AMD and IPOA.

