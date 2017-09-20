After hours buzz: AMD, NVDA & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Advanced Micro Devices shares rose nearly 4 percent in extended trading after it jumped nearly 5 percent in the regular session. On Wednesday, CNBC reported that Tesla is working with AMD to develop its own A.I. chip for self-driving cars.

Nvidia's stock slipped nearly 2 percent percent after hours. Tesla will reduce reliance on the company in favor of AMD's chips, according to CNBC's reporting.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares rose more than 4 percent after hours following the company's authorization of a $2.5 billion share-repurchase program.

Shares of Facebook were little changed during extended trading following the company's announcement that it would work to prevent ads targeted at derogatory terms.