    ×

    Market Insider

    After hours buzz: AMD, NVDA & more

    Traders stand outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Traders stand outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Advanced Micro Devices shares rose nearly 4 percent in extended trading after it jumped nearly 5 percent in the regular session. On Wednesday, CNBC reported that Tesla is working with AMD to develop its own A.I. chip for self-driving cars.

    Nvidia's stock slipped nearly 2 percent percent after hours. Tesla will reduce reliance on the company in favor of AMD's chips, according to CNBC's reporting.

    Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares rose more than 4 percent after hours following the company's authorization of a $2.5 billion share-repurchase program.

    Shares of Facebook were little changed during extended trading following the company's announcement that it would work to prevent ads targeted at derogatory terms.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---
    NVDA
    ---
    APC
    ---
    AMD
    ---