This year's Burning Man festival in Block Rock City, Nevada, saw the arrival of the largest art car the playa has ever seen -- in the form of a Boeing 747.

The project comes from the Big Imagination Foundation, and was the brainchild of entrepreneur Ken Feldman. Others involved in the project include venture capitalists Jonathan Teo of Binary Capital and Steve Jurvetson of Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

In years past, Big Imagination brought parts of the 747, but this was the first year they brought the plane to Burning Man in its entirety.

It is half a football field long, five buses wide and two stories tall and traveled over 500 miles and to get to Burning Man.

At this year's Burning Man, the 747 served as an interactive art project to create "the first-ever collective fine art poem to be initially published via social media."