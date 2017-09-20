Boeing Defense CEO: If North Korea launched a missile right now the US would be safe

Top Boeing executive Leanne Caret said Wednesday that the current missile defense system the company has would protect the continental U.S. from an attack.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, Caret said "yes" when asked if the missile defense capabilities in place would protect the U.S. She says the system is "doing exactly what is needed" to counterattack if North Korea were to launch a missile.



"I had the opportunity to be there for the test at the end of May," Caret said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We hit a bullet with a bullet."

Caret, who is president and CEO of Boeing's Defense, Space and Security division, said she has the privilege of leading the company's team developing cutting-edge anti-missile systems. She calls it a team of "400 protecting 400 million."

Boeing says it is on track to have 44 new interceptors added to the system by the end of the year. Caret believes that, ultimately, more additions will be needed.

President Donald Trump issued a harsh warning on Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly to nuclear-armed North Korea and the countries doing business with "this band of criminals."

"The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself and its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump said in his first address to the assembly.

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary," he said.