"Hey Randy! Go f---, yourself. Seriously," Mezger yelled.
"You call on my grandkids at 9 o'clock? You're not even the f---ing owner."
"You're stuck with a f--- bald dyke who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on," Mezger raged.
That comment referred both to the fact that Griffin had shaved her head in solidarity with her cancer-stricken sister Joyce — who died last Thursday — and had been widely criticized for posting a photo of herself holding what appeared to be the severed, blood-drenched head of President Donald Trump.
CNN fired Griffin from her long-standing and lucrative gig co-hosting the network's New Year's Eve broadcast because of the Trump photo, which the president himself condemned as "sick."
"Let's declare war, a--hole, 'cause we got a lot to go for. Let's bring it on, you bitch," Mezger said to Griffin, when she was heard on the tape asking Bick what was going on.
"You f--- c ---."
The Huffington Post story, citing logs obtained from the homeowner's association (HOA) of the community where the incident occurred, noted that Griffin and Bick "almost immediately" began filing noise complaints after moving in a year ago.
The news site also reported that Griffin and Bick have called LA police with noise complaints five times since moving in.
Mezger's spokesman said Wednesday:
The recording you have appears to have been edited and should be viewed in that context. Having said that, Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper and the language he used. It does not reflect who he is or what he believes and he has apologized to Ms. Griffin in writing for using that language."
Though Mr. Mezger does not believe there is any excuse for the language he used, the incident that led to his losing his temper was the result of the culmination of a series of unneighborly actions taken by Ms. Griffin and her boyfriend. The most recent was when they called police to complain about the noise his 4, 5 and 6 year old grandchildren were making while playing in his pool in the early evening last Saturday.
They were not screaming, they were just playing, with their mother and grandmother supervising. The arrival of police upset the children because they thought they had done something wrong and caused them to be emotional, as well as upsetting the mother and grandmother. The police took no action relating to the noise or anything else."
Over the past year or so, Ms. Griffin or her boyfriend have called the police and HOA security to the Mezger home between 7 and 10 times, and in each case the complaints were dismissed with no further action required.
In one such prior incident, Ms. Griffin or her boyfriend called the police who came to the Mezger house to complain about music being played during a private ceremony in the Mezger backyard for the renewal of vows between Mr. Mezger's niece who has stage 4 cancer and her husband, which was officiated by Mr. Mezger's sister, who is a minister. Once again, the police took no action.
The Mezgers are not alone in complaints being filed, according to HOA officials. Still, Mr. Mezger regrets his choice of language.