This gentleman of a CEO really, really regrets calling comedian Kathy Griffin a "f---ing c---," "a b----," an "a--hole" and a "f---ing bald dyke" — but you have to realize what a BAD NEIGHBOR SHE IS!

Jeffrey Mezger, the chief of major builder KB Home, lost his head and cursed out his neighbor Griffin in a tirade recorded by security cameras. On Wednesday, he suggested through a spokesman that Griffin's history of unjustly nitpicking about noise was partly to blame for his apoplectic rant.

"Though Mr. Mezger does not believe there is any excuse for the language he used, the incident that led to his losing his temper was the result of the culmination of a series of unneighborly actions taken by Ms. Griffin and her boyfriend," said Mezger's spokesman.

Those "actions" consist of up to 10 noise complaints that Griffin and her boyfriend, Randy Bick, have made against Mezger, leading to multiple visits by police, the spokesman said. In one of those cases in which the police showed up, the spokesman said, Mezger's niece, who "has stage 4 cancer" was renewing her marital vows with her husband at the Mezger home.

That spin on the events came a day after the Huffington Post published a story containing audio clips of Mezger's potty-mouthed tirade on Saturday night in their ritzy, gated community in Los Angeles.

That night, LAPD officers had gone to Mezger's home on a complaint by Bick about hours' worth of noise coming from the residence, Huffington Post reported.