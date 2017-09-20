CNBC Make it and Bustle Partner for Co-Production of Digital Video Series “Young Money”

Series Featuring Comedian Akilah Hughes Helps Viewers Combat Awkward Financial Situations

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ AND NEW YORK, NY – September 20, 2017 – CNBC Make It and Bustle today announced the launch of "Young Money," a digital video series featuring comedian Akilah Hughes that helps viewers navigate the rough waters of awkward financial moments. The series takes viewers inside every day relatable scenarios – from dealing with a frugal roommate to splitting the check with friends to when you should say no to DIY projects – and shows them how best to handle an uncomfortable situation.

Episodes in the series launch include:

"Young Money: Cheap Roommates and How to Deal" : Have a roommate that tries to nickel and dime you when the rent check is due? This episode of "Young Money" offers viewers a few tips that can help navigate the hard conversations – or potentially avoid them from the beginning – and stay friends.

: Have a roommate that tries to nickel and dime you when the rent check is due? This episode of "Young Money" offers viewers a few tips that can help navigate the hard conversations – or potentially avoid them from the beginning – and stay friends. "Young Money: How to Split the Check with Friends" : Low on cash but still want to go out to dinner with friends? This episode of "Young Money" gives viewers some pointers on how to properly communicate your cash flow issues without feeling embarrassed.

: Low on cash but still want to go out to dinner with friends? This episode of "Young Money" gives viewers some pointers on how to properly communicate your cash flow issues without feeling embarrassed. "Young Money: DIY or DI-Why Bother?": Trying to save some dough by doing it yourself? This episode of "Young Money" advises viewers that knowing your budget and limit is key when deciding to involve a professional or take on the task first hand.

"Teaming up with Bustle to co-produce 'Young Money' was a no-brainer," said Jenna Goudreau, CNBC Make It Managing Editor. "The partnership allows us to serve our audiences by offering actionable information on important personal finance topics with a fun twist."

"Bustle delivers smart, relatable financial content to millennial women and we're thrilled to work alongside CNBC Make It to further expand into the space," said Lindsay Mannering, Vice President, Editorial Strategy at Bustle Digital Group. "CNBC's expertise in financial business news makes them the ideal partner for this series; we're excited for both of our audiences to experience this collaboration."

The full "Young Money" video series as well as articles related to each video are available at https://www.cnbc.com/young-money/ and https://www.bustle.com/young-money as well as CNBC Make It and Bustle Facebook pages.

