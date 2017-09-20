Cybersecurity, health of the global economy, energy price shock and terrorist attacks are some of the top risks that concern businesses and may threaten their ability to operate, according to results from a new survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) published Wednesday.

The survey, conducted annually by the WEF's strategic partners Marsh & McLennan Companies and Zurich Insurance Group, highlighted the following ten risks that businesses are presently concerned about:

Unemployment and underemployment Fiscal crises Failure of national governance Energy price shock Profound social instability Failure of financial mechanism or institution Failure of critical infrastructure Cyber attacks Inter-state conflict Terrorist attacks

While concerns about the overall health of the global economy continue to dominate the list, the report found concerns around cybersecurity risks rising in importance.

"Business leaders in many of world's largest economies now rank cyber as their top risk," John Drzik, president of Marsh Global Risk & Digital, said in a press statement. "Companies need to rigorously analyze how these threats could impact their operations and take appropriate risk mitigation and resiliency measures."