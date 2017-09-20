From finger-pointer to jet-setter? Tom Price once slammed govt planes as 'fiscal irresponsibility run amok'

Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price, who reportedly took five separate private jet flights for government business last week, once slammed Congress for authorizing funding for private planes.

Price, a fiscal conservative who has long pledged spending discipline, took the flights at an estimated cost of at least $60,000, according to Politico. The travel included an estimated $25,000 round trip from Washington, D.C., to nearby Philadelphia.

The two HHS secretaries who served prior to Price took commercial flights while in the continental United States, the news outlet said.

Price had a very different outlook on government spending for private planes while serving as a congressman from Georgia. In a 2009 CNBC interview, he criticized House Democrats for trying to spend $550 million on eight passenger jets.

He said a scaled back request of $220 million for four jets also went too far.

"I think we've made it halfway of where we ought to and that is cut it from eight to four jets," Price said at the time. "Now we need to cut it from four jets to zero jets. This is just another example of fiscal irresponsibility run amok in Congress right now."