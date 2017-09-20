    ×

    Politics

    From finger-pointer to jet-setter? Tom Price once slammed govt planes as 'fiscal irresponsibility run amok'

    • Health and Human Services Secretary took five private jets for official business last week at an estimated cost of at least $60,000, according to Politico.
    • In 2009, Price slammed House Democrats for authorizing funding for private jets.
    • Price has also backed the Trump administration's proposed cuts to the HHS budget.
    Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
    Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images
    Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

    Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price, who reportedly took five separate private jet flights for government business last week, once slammed Congress for authorizing funding for private planes.

    Price, a fiscal conservative who has long pledged spending discipline, took the flights at an estimated cost of at least $60,000, according to Politico. The travel included an estimated $25,000 round trip from Washington, D.C., to nearby Philadelphia.

    The two HHS secretaries who served prior to Price took commercial flights while in the continental United States, the news outlet said.

    Price had a very different outlook on government spending for private planes while serving as a congressman from Georgia. In a 2009 CNBC interview, he criticized House Democrats for trying to spend $550 million on eight passenger jets.

    He said a scaled back request of $220 million for four jets also went too far.

    "I think we've made it halfway of where we ought to and that is cut it from eight to four jets," Price said at the time. "Now we need to cut it from four jets to zero jets. This is just another example of fiscal irresponsibility run amok in Congress right now."

    HHS did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment on this article.

    Price's flights last week cost tens of thousands of dollars more than commercial travel for the same schedule would have cost. He went to Philadelphia for a Q&A session with the CEO of Athenahealth and visited community health centers in both New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, Politico said, citing internal documents.

    It is unclear if he took private flights for other official business since joining the Trump administration.

    Price also backed an 18 percent HHS budget cut proposed by the Trump administration for fiscal year 2018. He was expected to present a plan to overhaul the agency's structure to the White House this month, Politico reported.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ATHN
    ---