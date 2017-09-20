How Trump can pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and what it means for markets

Investors will soon know whether the United States will abandon the Iran nuclear deal, a move that could roil energy markets, upend multinationals' plans to re-enter the Iranian market and strain relations with some of America's closest allies and trade partners.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he has made up his mind on the accord, but declined to make his decision public. However, sources tell NBC News that the president is leaning toward punting the issue to Congress, which paves the way for renewed sanctions on Iran and a U.S. exit from the deal.

The commander-in-chief has long criticized the agreement, President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement, as a bad deal for America.

The United States hammered out the agreement in 2015 along with China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. It lifts economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on the Iranian nuclear program designed to prevent it from developing weapons.