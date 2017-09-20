Obamacare repeal bill will head to vote in Senate next week, GOP leader says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to bring a last-ditch bill to repeal and replace big parts of Obamacare to a vote in the Senate next week, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican said Wednesday.

"It is the Leader's intention to consider Graham/Cassidy on the floor next week," McConnell's spokesman said.

But it remained unclear Wednesday whether McConnell has lined up enough Republicans in the Senate to pass the bill.

The statement came shortly after the bill's co-sponsor, Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., met McConnell, and separately with Alaska's two senators, whose support would be crucial for the controversial bill to pass.

The Graham-Cassidy bill must be approved by Congress by Sept. 30 if it is to become law.

That deadline is due to the fact that GOP leaders are using the procedural tool known as reconciliation to fast-track its approval. The authorization for reconciliation expires at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the bill on Wednesday, and criticized Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky for opposing it.

Republicans need 50 senators to vote for the bill to win passage, assuming a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence. While the GOP has a majority of 52 seats in the Senate, party leaders to date have not been able to get more than 49 Republicans to vote for prior Obamacare repeal bills this year.

In July, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was one of three GOP senators to oppose a final version of a repeal bill, ensuring its defeat.

Murkowski has not said how she would vote on Graham-Cassidy. Neither has

a Republican who is the state's other senator.

Every Democrat and independent in the Senate is opposed to Obamacare repeal.