Psychiatric exam sought for jailed 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli

Court records indicate that a psychiatric examination was sought for "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli after he was jailed last week for offering a bizarre cash bounty for some of Hillary Clinton's hair.

The motion for Shkreli's psychiatric examination was filed in recent days in Brooklyn, New York, federal court, records for his criminal case there indicate.

Although the motion is not visible to public inspection, other records that are public refer to it.

But because the motion is not public, it is not known who requested the exam for the eccentric, disgraced pharmaceutical executive, or why it was sought.

However, an online court database reveals that Judge Kiyo Matsumoto issued an order on the motion on Tuesday. Records do not indicate what Matsumoto ordered.