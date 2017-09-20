Sell Johnson & Johnson because of its 'stretched' valuation: Goldman

It has been a good year for Johnson & Johnson shareholders, but now Goldman Sachs says investors should ring the register.

The firm lowered its rating for the company to sell from neutral Wednesday. After the note, the stock was down 1.6 percent in the premarket.

"While JNJ's pharma division has improved and we expect accelerated growth in the near term, pressure on key franchises coupled with still slow growth of MD&D (Medical Devices & Diagnostics) and persistent pressure in consumer leaves JNJ with a below average long-term growth outlook that suggests valuation is stretched," analyst Jami Rubin wrote in a note to clients.

The drugmaker outperformed the market year to date with its shares up 17 percent through Tuesday compared with the S&P 500's 12 percent return.

Rubin increased her price target for the company to $130 from $125, representing 4 percent downside from Tuesday's close.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.