    The Dow just logged a truly historic streak

    The Dow Jones industrial average is riding quite the rush.

    On Wednesday, the large-cap index rose 0.19 percent. While such a move might not normally be noteworthy, the mild rise marked the ninth positive session in a row for the Dow.

    The recent winning streak, in turn, marks the third time that the Dow has patched together nine positive sessions in 2017.

    The last year in which three separate nine-session-plus Dow winning streaks were seen? 1955, according to market strategist Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial.

    It's not as if the market is going gangbusters, however. The median move over the past nine sessions is a mere 0.2 percent rise.

    The stat bears considerable resemblance to other factoids pointing to the remarkably gentle nature of the market in 2017. For instance, September is set to be the 11th straight month in which the S&P 500 has either risen, or has fallen by less than 0.1 percent — a monthly streak that hasn't been seen since 1959.

    More than anything else, these anomalies may simply highlight the markedly low level of market volatility currently being experienced.

    On Wednesday, the CBOE Volatility Index (or VIX) hit a six-week low of 9.67. To put that into context, 9.67 is below the lowest level at which the VIX traded in each year from 2007 through 2016.

