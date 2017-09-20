US Treasurys higher as investors await Federal Reserve rate decision

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting which could give clues as to whether it will hike interest rates for the third time this year.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.2304 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.8011 percent.
Investors will also see existing home sales for August released at around 10 a.m. ET.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.38 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.44 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.85 a barrel, up 0.77 percent.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after the Iraqi oil minister suggested OPEC and its partners were debating whether to extend or deepen supply cuts in order to clear a global overhang.