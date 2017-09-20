US Treasurys higher as investors await Federal Reserve rate decision

Investors will also see existing home sales for August released at around 10 a.m. ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.38 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.44 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.85 a barrel, up 0.77 percent.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after the Iraqi oil minister suggested OPEC and its partners were debating whether to extend or deepen supply cuts in order to clear a global overhang.