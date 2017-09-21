Amazon is bringing 2,000 jobs in advertising, fashion to New York City

Amazon is growing in New York City.

The internet giant announced Thursday that it plans to bring more than 2,000 jobs to the city over the next three years, promising to create roughly 6,000 jobs across New York state by 2019.

Next year, Amazon will open a new office in Manhattan, which will be located within the giant Hudson Yards development project. The company said this is all part of its "ongoing job creation efforts."

Amazon will take 360,000 square feet of space at one of the site's buildings, called Brookfield's 5 Manhattan West.



Other companies slated to fill Hudson Yards include retailers like Neiman Marcus and Coach, Time Warner, and a slew of local restaurants.

Once there, Amazon plans to house its advertising team, which focuses on marketing, product, design and engineering. Full-time positions are also up for grabs to work for Amazon Web Services and Amazon Fashion, the company said.

"We're excited to expand our presence in New York – we have always found great talent here," Paul Kotas, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide advertising, added.

Meantime, Amazon is in the midst of scouting a location to plant its second headquarters — a search that the company announced earlier this month.

A spokesperson for New York City mayor's office had told CNBC: "New York City has the most innovative and diverse tech sector in the nation. ... We are very interested in the possibility of Amazon locating a headquarters in the five boroughs, and believe the city's competitive advantages position it well."

On Thursday, a source familiar with Amazon's plans said that the 2,000 jobs coming to New York were decided upon prior to Amazon's HQ2 announcement, and shouldn't be seen as any kind of endorsement for New York City in that search.

Amazon is also planning to open a fulfillment center in Staten Island. It currently houses a Fashion Photo studio in Brooklyn, along with two Amazon Books locations in New York City.

—CNBC's Deirdre Bosa contributed to this reporting.