"May might formally back the deal achieved over the summer between Chancellor Philip Hammond and Trade Secretary Liam Fox over the need for a transition period of around two to three years," Nickel said.

"She might indicate her willingness to accept off-the-shelve rather than tailor-made institutional solutions for continued single market and customs union membership during that period; and she could signal the U.K.'s willingness to keep paying into the EU's budget during such a transition," he added.

Until now, May has frequently said she is hoping to secure a deal that is good for both the U.K. and the EU – but, significantly, has not ruled out leaving the bloc without one.

Downing Street has offered no further details as to the contents of Friday's speech other than to say "she will underline the government's wish for a deep and special partnership with the European Union once the U.K. leaves the EU."