China-based fund manager warns: Beware of those companies that expand far too quickly

He compared these firms' expansion internationally to the performance of traditional companies in the dot-com bubble. "I remember this one company during the tech bubbles, before they were in some traditional industrial space and then suddenly like dot-com, the stock suddenly jumped seven-fold," he said.

"When you have a company moving away from its traditional business scope into other areas where you have a lot of good wills as a result of the mergers and acquisitions – that always raises red flags," he said.

Dalian's main investment has been on property but the Chinese firm has also invested in other areas outside of China. For instance, it bought Legendary Entertainment last year for $3.5 billion and it also owns some media companies in the U.S.

The group was due to buy the Nine Elms Square (a real estate development project) in London but it dropped the idea in August given China's pressure on its overseas investments.

Dalian Wanda wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.