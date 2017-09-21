'Limitless possibilities': Ford uses hologram goggles to help design cars

Ford designers are using 3-D goggles in order to virtually imagine an entire car in the middle of the factory floor.

The U.S. automotive giant announced Thursday it hopes by expanding testing of the Microsoft HoloLens headset, it can help improve global collaboration and speed up product development cycles.

Ford claimed the goggles could help to radically improve the firm's efficiency as designers in different offices around the world would all be able to work on the same virtual car at the same time.

The mixed reality wireless headset gives designers the option to see digital designs and parts as if they were superimposed on to a physical automobile. Ford said this function could allow designers to explore different shapes, sizes and textures of vehicle attributes in seconds and minutes – rather than weeks and months.