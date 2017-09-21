Hyperloop One co-founder Shervin Pishevar says that President Donald Trump is "a builder" and hopefully, his leadership will help accelerate infrastructure projects like the Los-Angeles-based start-up's transportation project.
Pishevar made an appearance Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" and announced that Hyperloop One has raised $85 million in new funding to scale up, bringing the total funding to $245 million.
The company is now transitioning into the commercial phase, Pishevar said, and negotiating with governments around the world to allow an operational Hyperloop, preferably in the Middle East first.