The Hyperloop transit system, which was an idea popularized by billionaire investor Elon Musk, works by propelling pods through a tube. It is seen as a possibly faster, safer and cheaper form of long-distance travel, and also helping to alleviate congestion in many cities.

"Hyperloop One will move people and things faster than at any other time in the world," Pishevar has said.

In the interview Thursday, Pishevar was asked about his thoughts on the U.S. regulatory environment under Trump.

"He is a builder. His whole life he has been a builder, so I'm optimistic that under his leadership things can become accelerated and new infrastructure projects like this can create millions of jobs and change our economy," Pishevar said.

The Hyperloop One co-founder said he would love the transportation system to be in the U.S. but the "political regulatory realities and framework can be very slow." Pishevar said he has no approvals in the U.S. for any projects.

"There has to be essentially a completely new regulatory framework for Hyperloop because it is not high-speed rail. It's not rail," he said.

— Reuters contributed to this report.