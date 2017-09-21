    ×

    North Korea says Trump's speech to UN akin to 'sound of a barking dog'

    • North Korea's top diplomat issued a disparaging response to President Donald Trump
    • "If he was thinking he could scare us with the sound of a dog barking, that's really a dog dream," Ri Yong Ho, North Korean Foreign minister, told reporters
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
    KCNA | Reuters
    North Korea's top diplomat issued a disparaging response to President Donald Trump on Thursday, likening his United Nations speech to "the sound of a barking dog."

    In his first speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said he would "totally destroy" North Korea if the isolated regime threatened the U.S. or its allies.

    "If he was thinking he could scare us with the sound of a dog barking, that's really a dog dream," Ri Yong Ho, North Korean Foreign minister, told reporters near the UN headquarters in New York.

    In Korean, a "dog dream" is one that typically refers to something absurd or unrealistic.

    'Rocket man is on a suicide mission'

    Pyongyang has continued to develop its nuclear and weapons program in spite of international condemnation and a UN ban.

    "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump told the UN.

    "North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life ... No nation on Earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with a nuclear weapon and missiles," he added.

    When speaking about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said, "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime."

