PRO Talks: Jim Chanos on his favorite short ideas

Famed short-seller Jim Chanos shares his views on investing and betting against companies in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli.

On the healthcare and medical services industry: "We believe pretty strongly that a sea change is happening in the U.S. health-care system. That we are embarked upon the ending of health-care inflation," he said.

"The days of just raising prices aggressively is coming to an end ... We found a number of companies that are aggressively gaming the reimbursement system to the detriment of us tax payers. I think those business models are going to be in a lot of trouble," the hedge fund manager added.

Chanos is founder and managing partner of Kynikos Associates, one of the largest short selling investment firms in the world. He is lauded for his prescient negative calls on Enron and Tyco.

The investor also discusses:

Market environment.

Restaurant industry.

Burger stock shorts.

How companies mislead investors with adjusted earnings.

