    ×

    Autos

    Tesla will discontinue cheapest Model S on Sunday

    • Tesla first announced it would discontinue the rear-wheel model in July.
    • The Model S rear-wheel version started at just over $70,000.
    Tesla Model S 75.
    Source: Tesla Motors
    Tesla Model S 75.

    Tesla will discontinue its cheapest Model S, the rear-wheel-drive 75, on Sunday.

    Business Insider first reported the news, which Tesla later confirmed to CNBC.

    Tesla first announced in July that it would discontinue the rear-wheel model. The company is shifting to an all-wheel-drive lineup for the Model S to simplify its product offering.

    The Model S rear-wheel version started at just over $70,000. Prior to the release of the Model 3, this would have been considered Tesla's entry-level sedan.

    Meanwhile, the initial batches of the Model 3 will boast rear-wheel drive. CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to offer an all-wheel-drive version in the future.

    Musk had said there was some customer confusion that the Model 3 was an improvement over the Model S, when in fact the Model 3 is simply a less expensive and entirely different car altogether.

    Tesla has discontinued other battery options for its cars before.

    — CNBC's Robert Ferris contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSLA
    ---