Nearly 9 million people call London home, and it’s a city where the eclectic mix of nationalities, cultures and cuisines blend together in an urban undercurrent that seamlessly flows through two thousand years of history and tradition.

Musician Tinie Tempah is a true Londoner, a record-breaking renaissance man whose blend of grime (an urban underground type of music) and pop music has made him the most successful British rap artist in U.K. chart history and the first to reach platinum sales status with his U.S. debut single “Written in the Stars” in 2010.

This trailblazer showed CNBC anchor Tania Bryer his London, taking in the views near to the Royal Park in Greenwich, his studio nearby, his favorite restaurant in London’s Covent Garden, and afternoon tea at Claridge’s, one of the city’s most famous hotels.