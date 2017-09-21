    ×

    Trix cereal is bringing back artificial colors because customers complained

    • U.S. food producer General Mills will bring back original, artificially-colored Trix after customer complaints over the naturally flavored replacement
    • The firm started selling all-natural Trix in early 2016, which replaced synthetic colors with radishes, purple carrots and turmeric
    • The company pledged in 2015 to remove all artificial colors and flavorings from its products
    General Mills breakfast cereal boxes are arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, March 18, 2015.
    General Mills, the U.S.-based maker of multi-colored kids' cereal Trix, said it will bring back the original, artificially-colored version after customers complained.

    "Classic Trix," which is colored artificially, will sit on store shelves alongside the new, natural-flavor version, the company said.

    General Mills introduced the natural-flavor version last year, replacing artificial colors and flavors with coloring made from radishes, purple carrots and turmeric.

    But customers have complained, with one reportedly calling the new product "basically a salad," the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Another said she liked the way the artificial colors and high-fructose corn syrup look and taste, the report said.

    A General Mills spokesperson told CNBC that the new product will remain on the shelves as it "has its own fan base."

