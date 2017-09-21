Trump: We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea 29 Mins Ago | 02:03

President Donald Trump said he will announce new sanctions on North Korea on Thursday as the U.S. pushes to curb Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

"We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea," Trump told reporters before a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in New York during a week of United Nations events.

Earlier, national security advisor H.R. McMaster said the president will make an "important announcement" as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in later in the day. It will relate to actions to stop North Korea "short of war," McMaster told CNN.

McMaster did not say, specifically, what action Trump plans to take. The measure will not target oil, Reuters reported.