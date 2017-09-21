    ×

    Trump: 'We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea'

    • President Donald Trump says the U.S. will put "more sanctions" on North Korea.
    • National security advisor H.R. McMaster earlier said Trump would make an "important announcement" on actions "short of war."
    • Trump meets with the leaders of both Japan and South Korea on Thursday.
    • On Tuesday, Trump told the U.N. that the U.S. will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if it is forced to defend itself.
    President Donald Trump said he will announce new sanctions on North Korea on Thursday as the U.S. pushes to curb Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

    "We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea," Trump told reporters before a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in New York during a week of United Nations events.

    Earlier, national security advisor H.R. McMaster said the president will make an "important announcement" as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in later in the day. It will relate to actions to stop North Korea "short of war," McMaster told CNN.

    McMaster did not say, specifically, what action Trump plans to take. The measure will not target oil, Reuters reported.

    President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Annual UN General Assembly in New York on September 19, 2017.
    Trump has separate bilateral meetings scheduled with both Moon and Abe on Thursday. He also will have lunch with both leaders.

    North Korea has tested ballistic missiles and an apparent hydrogen bomb in recent weeks in the face of international economic sanctions and warnings. On Tuesday, Trump told the U.N. General Assembly that the U.S. "will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea" if it is forced to defend itself or its allies.

    Last week, the U.N. Security Council unanimously passed fresh measures to punish the communist dictatorship economically, with the support of China and Russia. Trump has repeatedly pressed China, North Korea's only major ally, to do more to force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

    Trump's advisors have repeatedly said they prefer to use diplomatic methods to curb North Korea's aggression.

