Watch: Paul Ryan, Texas lawmakers hold news conference on hurricane relief

House Speaker Paul Ryan visited Houston, Texas on Thursday to survey the relief and rebuilding efforts underway in response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey.

Ryan was accompanied by the Lone Star State's two Republican senators, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz, and by the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., and the chair of the Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Texas Rep. John Carter.

In early September, Ryan worked hard to marshal support within his often fractured caucus for a $9.7 billion hurricane relief funding bill, which ultimately passed with the help of Democratic support, and in spite of more than 90 Republican votes against it.

Harvey was the most destructive storm to hit Texas in modern times, ripping through the state during the last few days of August and resulting in at least 81 deaths and billions of dollars in property damage.