    An inside look at the Museum of Ice Cream, and the new business of branded selfies

    For millennials, if you can't share an experience on social media, it didn't happen.

    So millennials are flocking to a new concept called pop-up museums, which are temporary staged exhibits specifically designed for taking weird and interesting selfies. Examples include Refinery 29's 29Rooms, the Color Factory and the Museum of Ice Cream.

    The Museum of Ice Cream has just opened its third location in San Francisco. It features new installations like a Pop Rocks Cave, whipped cream ring toss and more. With each new location, the exhibits are brand new -- except for the Sprinkle Pool, a favorite -- and hinge on local ice cream purveyors who create unique and exclusive flavors.

