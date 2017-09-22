    ×

    Natural Disasters

    Puerto Rico secretary of state: Crews working 'early morning until night' trying to restore power

    It could take months to restore power to Puerto Rico because most of the island's power lines were aerial, Puerto Rico's secretary of state told CNBC on Friday.

    Power went down across the entire island after Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Category 4 storm early Wednesday. It was the most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in 90 years.

    Much of the infrastructure is down, "so we need to get it up and running. We established priorities whereby we have our hospitals first in line and certainly the hotels and going into communities," Luis Rivera Marin said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

    Motorists evade a power line post after Hurricane Maria near Santa Elena in Bayamón, Puerto Rico on September 21, 2017.
    Pablo Pantoja | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
    Motorists evade a power line post after Hurricane Maria near Santa Elena in Bayamón, Puerto Rico on September 21, 2017.

    Recovery will take longer in the remote communities in the center of the island, he said. The area is the hardest hit because it is on higher ground and therefore was pummeled by winds.

    Utility crews from the U.S. mainland headed to the island to help restore power, including utility companies from New York, Georgia and Florida. Crews are "working from early morning til night trying to get power back," Marin said.

    Another issue is getting the materials they sorely need. The island had just committed resources to restoring power after Hurricane Irma. Marin said power was 96 percent back online when Maria hit.

    "Many of the supplies and assets were committed to that recovery. FEMA is bringing in tons of supplies," said Marin.

    Building a stronger Puerto Rico

    President Donald Trump told reporters the island had been "totally obliterated."

    Many of the homes on the island are made of wood with tin roofs because those are the means that most families on the island have, Marin noted.

    "We're going to make sure that now we build a stronger Puerto Rico and those houses, even though they are built in wood, could sustain high winds," he said.

    A website has been set up for those who would like to help the island rebuild: UnitedForPuertoRico.com.

