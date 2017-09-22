It could take months to restore power to Puerto Rico because most of the island's power lines were aerial, Puerto Rico's secretary of state told CNBC on Friday.

Power went down across the entire island after Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Category 4 storm early Wednesday. It was the most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in 90 years.

Much of the infrastructure is down, "so we need to get it up and running. We established priorities whereby we have our hospitals first in line and certainly the hotels and going into communities," Luis Rivera Marin said in an interview with "Power Lunch."