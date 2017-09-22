Where you live says a lot about who you are, it also speaks volumes about what kind of life you will have.

To that end, Money Magazine recent identified the best places to live in the nation, fusing criteria such as job opportunities, quality public schools, low crime, cultural and recreational resources — including libraries and museums, and, of course, affordable housing.

The top spot: Fishers, Indiana, a fast-growing suburb of Indianapolis with 11.6 percent job growth projected by 2021, a redeveloped downtown and plans underway for an expansive waterfront park at Geist Reservoir.

The rest of Money's best places are scattered across the nation. Here are the top 10:

1. Fishers, Indiana

2. Allen, Texas

3. Monterey Park, California

4. Franklin, Tennessee

5. Olive Branch, Mississippi

6. Dickinson, North Dakota

7. Lone Tree, Colorado

8. North Arlington, New Jersey

9. Schaumburg, Illinois

10. Bozeman, Montana

The magazine restricted their criteria by only considering towns with a population of 10,000 to 100,000, to focus on smaller suburbs and avoid the country's biggest cities.

Also excluded were any places that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85 percent of its state's median household income, or a lack of ethnic diversity, the magazine said.

To get a good geographical range across the U.S., the list was further limited to no more than four places per state and only one place per state in the top 15.