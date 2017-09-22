Here's how states' budgets would be hurt by the bill McCain just rejected

Republican senators faced a major new hurdle Friday in their efforts to overhaul the nation's health care system, when Arizona Sen. John McCain issued a statement that he could not "in good conscience" support the latest measure.

McCain's lack of support left Republicans with no room for further defections from other GOP senators who joined McCain in July in voting down that last attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The latest Senate bill, which faces a Sept. 30 deadline to win 50 votes, faces strong opposition from Democrats, who have said it will raise the cost of health insurance and leave millions of American families without coverage.



McCain said he was withholding his support for the measure because it is not yet known "how much it will cost, how it will impact insurance premiums and how many people will be helped or hurt by it."



Though several private groups have made preliminary estimates, the Congressional Budget Office has said it will take several weeks to prepare an official analysis of the bill's cost.

But the measure bill has also drawn criticism for shifting much of the cost of health care from the federal government to the states. The majority of state governments would take a multibillion-dollar hit under the plan.

And the proposal saves the biggest pain for the mostly blue states that have expanded coverage for low-income households under the federally financed Medicaid program.



The latest analysis of the Senate bill, named for co-sponsors Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, came Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which estimated the impact of the proposed funding formula on each state.