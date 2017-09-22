The lines for new iPhones at the Apple Store are getting shorter every year

That doesn't necessarily mean fewer people are planning to buy new iPhones, according to Munster's surveys. In fact, Munster said he predicts more growth for the coming upgrade cycle.

The shorter lines reflect two trends, according to Munster. First, more people are likely shopping and pre-ordering phones online, especially since harder-to-find phones, like the iPhone 7 Plus in jet black, tend to run out before they are released in stores. Plus, this year, Apple is not releasing all its new iPhones at the same time. The iPhone X — the new flagship model —won't be available in stores until Nov. 3.

And as far as stores affected by the rise of online shopping, Apple Stores actually aren't doing badly: Apple is the No. 1 retailer in terms of sales per square foot, selling $5,546 per square foot, according to eMarketer and CoStar.

Nonetheless, Apple Store watching has continued to be a sport in the gadget community. CNBC's Jon Fortt reported from New York's World Trade Center:

Analyst Walt Piecyk of BTIG did some scouting in New York City before talking to CNBC:

Rich DeMuro, a tech reporter at KTLA Morning News, reported from Los Angeles:

Martyn Landi, technology correspondent at the Press Association, reported from the UK:

Long-time Apple Watcher John Gruber was in Philadelphia:

Winston Sih, a Breakfast Television Toronto TV host, reported from Eaton Centre:

Tang See Kit, a journalist at ChannelNewsAsia.com, in Singapore: