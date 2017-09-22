Dread going to an auto mechanic? Once upon a time, Patrice Banks did too.

The self-described "auto-airhead" said getting an oil change would always turn into something more expensive, and she never could tell if she was getting scammed.



"I always felt like I needed a guy to help me and that I was being taken advantage of - so I started looking for a female mechanic, for resources online to help me, and I couldn't find them," said Banks, the founder of Girls Auto Clinic and an author.

Banks decided she had enough. While still working as an engineer at DuPont, a Fortune 500 company with a six-figure salary, she told CNBC's "On the Money" she signed up for night school at her local community college to learn about automotive technology.

The engineer said she was on a mission to not only empower herself, but to help other women maintain their cars.