Trump to GOP who oppose the latest repeal bill: You'll be known as 'the Republican who saved Obamacare'

President Donald Trump on Friday railed at Republicans who oppose the latest attempt by congressional lawmakers to repeal Obamacare.

Trump called out Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in particular, saying in a tweet that lawmakers who vote against the bill sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., will forever be known as "the Republican who saved ObamaCare."

Republicans have reportedly been offering sweeteners for Alaska in an effort to win GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski's vote for the bill. CNBC could not immediately confirm details of any possible offer to Murkowski.