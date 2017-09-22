Uber loses its licence to operate in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he backed the decision.



"All companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect - particularly when it comes to the safety of customers," he said.



"It would be wrong if TfL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners' safety and security."

GMB, the driver's union, and the Licensed Taxi Driver's Association have both been fiercely opposed to Uber's London operations.



"This historic decision is a victory for GMB's campaign to ensure drivers are given the rights they are entitled to – and that the public, drivers and passengers are kept safe," Maria Ludkin, legal director at GMB, said in a statement on Friday.



"As a result of sustained pressure from drivers and the public, Uber has suffered yet another defeat – losing its license to operate in London... It's about time the company faced up to the huge consequences of GMB's landmark employment tribunal victory – and changed its ways," she added.



One of Uber's British competitors in London, Addison Lee, is also awaiting a decision from TfL about a longer-term license. The company declined to comment on Friday.

A decision to not renew taxi app's Uber private hire license in London does not affect takeaway food delivery service UberEATS, an Uber spokesman said on Friday.



Sterling slipped 0.2 percent on the news, before paring some of its losses to trade at $1.3558 shortly after midday.



Shares in rival Just Eat rose earlier on the decision by regulator Transport for London.