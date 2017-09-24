New Zealand First unlikely to side with Labour: former PM John Key 1 Hour Ago | 02:04

The future of New Zealand's next government lies in the hands of an opposition leader who has been likened to President Donald Trump.

An inconclusive general election on Saturday saw neither of the two leading parties win an outright majority, which means the South Pacific nation is headed for a coalition government.

The final vote tally is expected on October 7, but preliminary results showed Prime Minister Bill English's ruling National Party, which has been in power since 2008, securing 58 of 120 parliamentary seats.

Labour, the country's main opposition vehicle, led by Jacinda Ardern, secured 45 seats, while smaller factions New Zealand First and the Green Party obtained 9 and 7, respectively.

The center-right New Zealand First must now form a coalition with either National or Labour, placing the spotlight firmly on New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

It's the third time 72-year-old Peters has held the balance of power in an election — a position that's earned him the title of 'kingmaker.' Straight-talking Peters, who is considered a populist, has been likened to Trump by Australian media for his anti-immigration and protectionist policies.