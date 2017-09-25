Early movers: GM, FB, PG, GE, DIS, UL, ROST & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

General Motors – Deutsche Bank upgraded the automaker's stock to "buy" from "hold," saying GM is poised to benefit from a much-faster-than-expected commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles. The firm also said the potential valuation of GM's mobility business is "too big to ignore."

Facebook — The social media giant dropped plans to issue a new class of shares that would allow founder Mark Zuckerberg to keep voting control and fund Facebook's philanthropy efforts. Zuckerberg said the value of Facebook's stock has grown sufficiently since the original proposal to accomplish both of those goals and that he has withdrawn the proposal.

Procter & Gamble – Trian Fund Management sent another letter to P&G shareholders, once again urging them to vote for the election of Trian's Nelson Peltz to the company's board.

Genuine Parts – The autoparts company is buying Alliance Automotive Group, Europe's second-largest distributor of vehicle parts, from private-equity funds managed by Blackstone and Alliances' co-founders. The deal is valued at $2 billion, including repayment of Alliance's outstanding debt.

General Electric – GE sold its Industrial Solutions unit to Swiss power grid maker ABB for $2.6 billion.

Walt Disney – Disney threatened to pull its programming from Altice's Optimum service if the two sides can't reach a new deal before the end of the month.

ADP – ADP is in the news again, as the proxy fight between the payroll processing company and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman continues. Ackman is now targeting retail investors in his efforts to get himself and two associates elected to ADP's board.

Unilever – The consumer products company struck a deal to buy Korean skin-care firm Carver Korea for $2.7 billion. Carver Korea is currently owned by Bain Capital and Goldman Sachs, which bought the company a little over a year ago.

Shake Shack, Chipotle, Wingstop – The restaurant chains may be added to Amazon.com's Amazon Restaurants delivery service through its partnership with mobile ordering and pay platform Olo, according to a Bloomberg report.

Ross Stores – The discount retailer was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan Chase, with the price target increased to $74 per share from $65. JPM said it came away from a meeting with management feeling more positive about the off-price retail sector.

Transocean — Transocean was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at UBS, which expects the oilfield services company's business to improve in the medium term.

AIG — AIG will remain under federal supervision for now, according to The Wall Street Journal. That follows a meeting of U.S. officials Friday to discuss the insurer's future. AIG will continue to carry the "systemically important" label, which subjects it to extra scrutiny. Separately, AIG announced changes to its organizational structure that eliminates its Commercial and Consumer segments. It will transition to General Insurance and Life & Retirement segments, as well as a standalone technology-enabled platform.

Blue Apron – Guggenheim began coverage on the meal kit maker with a "buy" rating, saying the company participates in a high growth category and is likely to be able to sustain its competitive advantage.

Under Armour – The athletic apparel maker's stock was upgraded to "overweight" from "sector weight" at KeyBanc, saying Under Armour should benefit from the addition of a new chief operating officer as well as a renewed focus on improving its financial performance.

Quest Diagnostics – The medical lab operator's stock was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform", noting that the new payment rates released by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are close to its "worst case scenario".

Colgate-Palmolive – The consumer products maker was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, which increased the price target to $84 per share from $75. Morgan Stanley said current valuation provides a "rare opportunity" to buy a well-positioned business compared to less attractive peers.