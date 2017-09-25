    Puerto Rico struggles with aftermath of Hurricane Maria

    Puerto Rico struggles with aftermath of Hurricane Maria

    Highway 10, a major north-south connection through Puerto Rico is completey washed out, leaving people cut off. In the mountain town of Utuado, Puerto Rico, residents are struggling to recover after hurricane Maria. There is no running water, so people are collecting water from mountain springs. The main north-south road has completely washed out in one section, leaving people on the on the south side cut off.
    Carolyn Cole | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

    Hurricane Maria's catastrophic impact on Puerto Rico has left the island completely crippled and without power as residents struggle to pick up the pieces. The majority of homes, roads and vegetation across the island have been either severely damaged or completely destroyed, creating a potential humanitarian crisis.

    On Friday, the Guajataca Dam began to fail raising fears of flash flooding and leading to the evacuation of thousands from the nearby towns of Isabela and Quebradillas.

    Residents continue to sort through the wreckage of their property to try and salvage anything they can. Authorities now face the arduous task of clearing roads, restoring power lines and providing shelter and aid to those who have lost everything on an island that has already been struggling economically.

    This was the worst hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years, and it has devastated the entire island. The impact of the storm will be felt for months if not years. The following are just some of the harrowing scenes Puerto Ricans now face in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

    Mary Ann Aldea lost everything at her house after the winds of Hurricane Maria ripped away her roof. The mountain town of Juncos is one of the most severly affected by the hurricane. 

      Marry Ann Aldea loss everything at her house after the winds of hurricane Maria ripped away her roof. The mountain town of Juncos is one of the most affected after the pass of Hurricane María.
      Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo | The Washington Post | Getty Images

    An aerial photo of flooding in the coastal town of Loiza, on the north shore of Puerto Rico.

      Aerial photo of the floadings in the costal town of Loiza, in the north shore of Puerto RicoHurricane Maria passed through Puerto Rico leaving behind a path of destruction across the national territory.
      Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo | The Washington Post | Getty Images

    People rest outside a damaged house in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

      People rest outside a damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    A worker uses a backhoe loader to remove damaged electrical installations from a street after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

      A worker uses a backhoe loader to remove damaged electrical installations from a street after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico.

      An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico September 23, 2017.
      Alvin Baez | Reuters

    A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

      A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017 following the passage of Hurricane Maria. Authorities in Puerto Rico rushed on September 23, 2017 to evacuate people living downriver from a dam said to be in danger of collapsing because of flooding from Hurricane Maria.
      Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images

    Soldiers of Puerto Rico's national guard distribute relief items to people in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

      Soldiers of Puerto Rico's national guard distribute relief items to people, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 24, 2017.
      Alvin Baez | Reuters

    People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

      People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 22, 2017.
      Alvin Baez | Reuters

    Karlian Mercado, 7, and her father Carlos Flores stand on what remains of their home September 24, 2017 in Hayales de Coamo, Puerto Rico.

      Karlian Mercado, 7, and her father Carlos Flores stand on what remains of their home September 24, 2017 in Hayales de Coamo, Puerto Rico.
      Getty Images

    People stand among the debris of their damaged home in Progreso Barrio Pulguillas, Puerto Rico. 

      People stand among their home that was damaged when Hurricane Maria passed through the area on September 24, 2017 in Progreso Barrio Pulguillas, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, passed through.
      Joe Raedle | Getty Images

    Family members collect belongings after hurricane force winds destroyed their house in Toa Baja, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

      Family members collect belongings after hurricane force winds destroyed their house in Toa Baja, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017 following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
      Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images

    A woman wades through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

      A woman wades through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico on September 22, 2017.
      Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images

    Women carry containers filled with water as workers use a backhoe loader to remove mud and debris from the street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

      Women carry containers filled with water as workers use a backhoe loader to remove mud and debris from the street after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico September 24, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    A resident sits inside a shelter after being evacuated from a home near the damaged Guajataca Dam in Isabela, Puerto Rico.

      A resident sits inside a shelter after being evacuated from a home near the damaged Guajataca Dam after Hurricane Maria in Isabela, Puerto Rico.
      Alex Wroblewski | Bloomberg | Getty Images

