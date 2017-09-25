Trump's 'distractions' aren't going to help tax reform, says ex-White House economist

On Monday, he said the NFL "must respect" the U.S. flag and national anthem at its games, a day after his earlier comments on the controversial issue triggered protests at the league's games around the country.

On Sunday, NFL coaches, staff and some owners joined players in a show of silent solidarity at their games, after repeated comments by Trump that the league should fire any players who have knelt in protest during the anthem. Some chose to kneel on Sunday, while others linked arms.

Meanwhile, the GOP is expected to release the framework of its tax reform plan on Wednesday. It will likely feature dramatically lower rates for most — if not all — households and businesses, according to several people familiar with the plans.

While Trump has been advocating for a 15 percent corporate tax rate, a Republican familiar with the plans confirmed negotiators are pursuing a rate of 20 percent.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said the plan has to be revenue neutral in order to boost economic growth.

And a 20 percent corporate tax rate will cost $1.8 trillion to $1.9 trillion over the next 10 years, he noted.

"The arithmetic here is pretty daunting, particularly when you are talking about those kinds of reductions in corporate tax rates," Zandi told "Power Lunch."

As to whether Republicans ultimately have a chance of passing reform, Holtz-Eakin said it all depends on what is unveiled Wednesday.

"We need better productivity growth and the real wages that will come with it. That's the promise the president made to the American people," said Hotlz-Eakin, who was also chief economic policy advisor to Sen. John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign.

"The tax bill is an important part of that. We'll have to see what it looks like."

