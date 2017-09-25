Watch Gold jump higher in sudden move after North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war

Gold surged Monday after North Korea's foreign minister accused U.S. President Donald Trump of declaring war.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York on Monday the U.S.' alleged declaration gives North Korea the right to strike back. Actions could include shooting down U.S. bombers, he said, even when they are not inside the North Korean airspace.

Gold futures for December delivery rose 1.09 percent on the news at $1,311.6 an ounce in a sudden move following the foreign minister's comments. They were trading down by about 0.05 percent beforehand.