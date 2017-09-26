Atari’s new console to cost less than $300 and ship next spring

    ×

    Ataribox

    Ataribox – the latest console from gaming pioneer Atari – will likely hit stores next year.

    The console will be powered by an AMD-customized processor and run on operating system Linux.

    In an announcement Tuesday, the Ataribox team said it would seek to raise funds for the console on crowd-funding platform Indiegogo "this fall (read: pretty soon)."

    "We want you to have early access, grab special editions (and pricing) and to have you as active partners in the rollout of Ataribox," the team said.

    Atari's newest console is a modern take on the popular late 1970s console, the Atari 2600. Ataribox claims it will bring a "full PC experience for the TV," and deliver home-focused features such as video streaming, social media, web browsing and music.

    The brand has developed some of the most well-known household names in arcade gaming, from Pac-Man to Pong.

    Ataribox

    Ataribox gave an initial first look at the console back in July. It will include an HDMI output, four USB inputs and a SD card slot.

    The console is estimated to cost between $249 and $299 but this may change "depending on specific editions and memory configurations," Ataribox said.

    It is set to enter a fierce competition of console makers. Microsoft unveiled its Xbox One X at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June, while Nintendo's latest console, the Switch, has seen shares climb 70 percent since its launch.

    The latest announcement seemed to do little to help Atari's stock price though. Shares of the firm were trading at 0.36 euros ($0.43) at 11:02 a.m. London time, down 2.7 percent, amid a wider sell-off of technology stocks.

