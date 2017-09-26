Most Americans would rather not shell out extra cash to their bank in overdraft fees. Sadly, many still do.

Altogether, Americans paid $15 billion in fees for bounced checks and other overdrafts last year, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has said.

Almost half of Americans who've had a checking account have been charged an overdraft fee at some point. In fact, the average consumer overdrafts more than twice a year and coughs up $35 in fees each time, according to a study released Tuesday by personal finance website NerdWallet.

Those who overdraw frequently waste much more, to the tune of $442 a year, according to NerdWallet's analysis of CFPB data. (For some banks, overdraft revenues are a significant part of their income, despite the Federal Reserve's 2010 regulations that sought to bar them from assessing these fees unless customers have opted into an overdraft protection program.)