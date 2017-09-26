Even Bill Gates uses an Android phone now

Microsoft founder and former CEO Bill Gates recently said he switched from using a Windows phone to one that runs Android.

"Recently, I actually did switch to an Android phone with a lot of Microsoft software" Gates said while speaking on a Fox News segment where he talked about his relationship with Steve Jobs. Gates didn't say which Android phone he's using.

Microsoft's Windows Phone operating system launched several years ago and was the company's attempt to take on iOS and Android, though it floundered after several missteps, notably a lack of support from the developer community and Microsoft's botched acquisition of Nokia.

Gates said he still doesn't use an Apple iPhone. "No, no iPhone," he said, though.